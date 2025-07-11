Bangladeshi national among 25 fake 'babas' held in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a sweeping crackdown dubbed "Operation Kalnemi," Dehradun police have arrested 25 individuals masquerading as spiritual gurus or 'Babas,' including a Bangladeshi national who now faces charges under the Foreigners Act.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Dehradun Ajay Singh told this newspaper that the operation involved identifying suspects "roaming in the guise of sadhus and saints" across various police station areas.
"I personally went to Nehru Colony and interrogated these individuals," SSP Singh stated. "As they possessed no certificates for astrology or spiritual guidance, they were deemed to be deceiving the public and were subsequently arrested."
Police sources revealed that the majority of the arrested individuals hail from other Indian states. The Bangladeshi national, identified as Rukan Rakam alias Shah Alam (26), was arrested from the Sahaspur police station area.
Teams from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are currently interrogating him, with a case registered against him under the Foreigners Act.
SSP Singh has directed all station house officers to identify and take strict action against those who "deceive people by creating a facade of religion."
It is noteworthy that two months prior, a significant number of such imposter 'Babas' had fled Uttarakhand during a drive to demolish illegal shrines operating in the state.
The state government on Friday issued a stern warning, declaring that "just as the demon Kalnemi attempted to mislead people by donning the guise of a sage numerous 'Kalnemis' are active in society today." Authorities have vowed "the severest possible action" against any individual found committing crimes while adorned in religious attire.
In a strong statement released on Friday, the state government clarified its commitment "to protecting public sentiment, the dignity of Sanatan culture, and social harmony."
It emphatically stated that those who spread hypocrisy and commit fraud in the name of faith will "under no circumstances be spared."
Kalnemi is a powerful Asura (demon) in Hindu mythology. He is a significant character in the epic Ramayana, where he is described as the son of Maricha, Ravana's uncle, and a key aide to Ravana. Kalnemi was famously dispatched by Ravana to obstruct and kill Hanuman while the latter was on his mission to retrieve the Sanjeevani Booti, a life-saving herb.
The list of 'Babas' arrested on Friday includes Rukan Rakam alias Shah Alam (Bangladesh), Pradeep (Saharanpur), Ajay Chauhan (Saharanpur), Anil Giri (Himachal Pradesh), Mangal Singh (Dehradun), Roja Singh (Dehradun), Komal Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Ashwani Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Rajanath (Dehradun), Ramkrishna (Haryana), Shauki Nath (Haryana), Madan Singh Samant (Champawat/Haridwar), Rahul Joshi (Uttar Pradesh), Mohammed Salim (Haridwar), Shinbhu Nath (Rajasthan), Sugyan Yogi (Rajasthan), Mohan Jogi (Rajasthan), Nawal Singh (Rajasthan), Bhagwan Sah (Rajasthan), Hariom Yogi (Rajasthan), Ramkumar (Uttar Pradesh), Girdharilal (Rajasthan), Arjun Das (Assam), Kaku (Haridwar), and Suresh Lal (Uttar Pradesh).