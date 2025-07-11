Bangladeshi national among 25 fake 'babas' held in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a sweeping crackdown dubbed "Operation Kalnemi," Dehradun police have arrested 25 individuals masquerading as spiritual gurus or 'Babas,' including a Bangladeshi national who now faces charges under the Foreigners Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Dehradun Ajay Singh told this newspaper that the operation involved identifying suspects "roaming in the guise of sadhus and saints" across various police station areas.

"I personally went to Nehru Colony and interrogated these individuals," SSP Singh stated. "As they possessed no certificates for astrology or spiritual guidance, they were deemed to be deceiving the public and were subsequently arrested."

Police sources revealed that the majority of the arrested individuals hail from other Indian states. The Bangladeshi national, identified as Rukan Rakam alias Shah Alam (26), was arrested from the Sahaspur police station area.

Teams from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are currently interrogating him, with a case registered against him under the Foreigners Act.