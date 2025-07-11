Bihar: No jewellery & make-up during duty hours, women cops livid over diktat

PATNA: The Bihar police headquarters on Thursday issued a directive instructing women police personnel and officers not to wear jewellery and make-up items during duty hours.
The directive, issued by the office of ADG (law and order) Pankaj Darad, comes after videos and photos surfaced on social media showing women police personnel making reels while wearing jewellery and heavy make-up items during duty hours. The police headquarters has classified use of make-up items and wearing the uniform in an improper way while on duty, as a violation of service rules.
Moreover, making reels and displaying weapons for social media, excessive use of Bluetooth devices for music or personal calls while on duty have also been listed as violations, as such activities distract personnel from their duties.
At least 10 women constables and officers have been put under suspension and departmental proceedings initiated against them for making reels and posting videos and photos wearing jewellery and other cosmetic idents during duty hours. The directive will also apply to male officers and personnel too, requiring them to wear uniforms properly during duty hours. “It looks awkward when we see women constables and officers making reels wearing uniform during hours,” said a senior cop.
The police headquarters has warned that violators would be identified, and disciplinary action would be taken against such personnel. Copies of the directive have been sent to all SPs, SSPs, DIGs, and IG-level officers, instructing them to strictly enforce the order under their jurisdictions.
In case of non-compliance, the headquarters may seek explanations from officers on why the directive was not implemented. The directive has not gone down well among female cops. “It’s true that making reels in police uniform during duty is not good. It should be avoided. But ban on wearing jewellery and make-up items is interference in individual’s life,” said a woman constable.