Bihar: No jewellery & make-up during duty hours, women cops livid over diktat

PATNA: The Bihar police headquarters on Thursday issued a directive instructing women police personnel and officers not to wear jewellery and make-up items during duty hours.

The directive, issued by the office of ADG (law and order) Pankaj Darad, comes after videos and photos surfaced on social media showing women police personnel making reels while wearing jewellery and heavy make-up items during duty hours. The police headquarters has classified use of make-up items and wearing the uniform in an improper way while on duty, as a violation of service rules.

Moreover, making reels and displaying weapons for social media, excessive use of Bluetooth devices for music or personal calls while on duty have also been listed as violations, as such activities distract personnel from their duties.