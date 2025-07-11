Bihar polls: AAP to contest all 243 assembly seats, rules out alliance with any party

PATNA: Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Sanjay Singh on Friday announced that the party will contest all 243 assembly seats in the upcoming Bihar elections, scheduled for October–November this year. He categorically ruled out the possibility of any alliance, including with the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to the media, Singh stated that former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has already approved the state leadership's proposal to field candidates across all constituencies. He confirmed that preparations for the elections are already underway.

Responding to a query, Singh said the party will approach the electorate with its ideology and governance record in AAP-ruled states. He also revealed plans to visit Muslim-majority districts in the Seemanchal region to engage with minority community leaders.

“We will formulate our poll strategy for Seemanchal after consultations with people from the minority community,” he added.