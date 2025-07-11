BJP: India has emerged from weakest to brightest point of Brics under Modi

NEW DELHI: The BJP highlighted the significant accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent five-nation tour on Thursday, asserting that India had made significant strides in strengthening global alliances.

The party claimed that the visit saw India forge a strong, unified consensus against terrorism at the BRICS summit, sign crucial agreements for critical and rare earth materials, and deepen connections with the Indian Diaspora.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi downplayed the warning of US President Donald Trump to impose extra tariffs on BRICS members. Trivedi emphasised that India remains committed to safeguarding its military, diplomatic, and trade interests under Modi’s leadership.

“Before our government came into power, India was considered the weakest point in BRICS. Today, India has become the brightest point of BRICS”, he said, adding that India is the only country in the world which is a member of BRICS as well as Quad.

“This shows that India’s foreign policy has now entered a new era under the Modi’s leadership. Once upon a time, we used to be non-aligned, but today we are moving towards an inclusive world”, Trivedi said.