BJP: India has emerged from weakest to brightest point of Brics under Modi

NEW DELHI: The BJP highlighted the significant accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent five-nation tour on Thursday, asserting that India had made significant strides in strengthening global alliances.
The party claimed that the visit saw India forge a strong, unified consensus against terrorism at the BRICS summit, sign crucial agreements for critical and rare earth materials, and deepen connections with the Indian Diaspora.
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi downplayed the warning of US President Donald Trump to impose extra tariffs on BRICS members. Trivedi emphasised that India remains committed to safeguarding its military, diplomatic, and trade interests under Modi’s leadership.
“Before our government came into power, India was considered the weakest point in BRICS. Today, India has become the brightest point of BRICS”, he said, adding that India is the only country in the world which is a member of BRICS as well as Quad.
“This shows that India’s foreign policy has now entered a new era under the Modi’s leadership. Once upon a time, we used to be non-aligned, but today we are moving towards an inclusive world”, Trivedi said.
He remarked that the tariff issue was an internal matter for the US, adding, India is in active discussions regarding a trade agreement.
Pointing out Modi’s exceptional international recognition, Trivedi noted that he had received the highest civilian honours from 27 countries and had addressed the parliaments of 17 nations. He described this as not only a personal achievement for Modi but also a recognition for every Indian.
Referring to Modi’s visit to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, Trivedi stated, “India has gone on to become the brightest member of the BRICS from being the weakest during the UPA government.”
Highlighting India’s dual membership in both BRICS and the QUAD, he said that it showed a shift in its foreign policy under Modi — from being non-aligned to becoming fully aligned with global partnerships. This, he argued, marked a transformative phase in India’s foreign policy.
Trivedi went on to highlight the agreements India had secured with Ghana and Namibia, both of which possess vast reserves of critical and rare earth materials. These agreements, he said, would help India source essential minerals for its continued growth, reducing its dependence on a single country — implicitly referencing China.