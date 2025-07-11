Calcutta HC seeks Home Ministry report on alleged deportation of Indian citizens to Bangladesh

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the Union Home Ministry by Wednesday on the alleged deportation of six persons, including minors, to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police.
Chief Secretary of West Bengal Manoj Pant has been directed to get in touch with his counterpart in Delhi on this matter and submit a report to the court on Wednesday. The next hearing of this case will be held on the same day.
Two habeas corpus writs were heard by the bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobroto Mitra on Friday. One pertained to the alleged deportation of a father, mother and their eight-year-old minor son to Bangladesh, while the other involved their close relatives, another father, mother and minor son.
Counsel for the petitioners submitted to the bench that, according to media reports, they had come to know about their alleged deportation to Bangladesh. The counsel representing the West Bengal Government present in court endorsed the claim.
Claiming that the “deported” persons were citizens of India, the petitioners’ counsel said that they had communicated via e-mail with the Delhi Police authorities, stating that these individuals possessed the relevant identity documents proving Indian citizenship, and urging the authorities to obtain these documents from the detainees.
“The reply is still awaited,” the counsel submitted.
In his submission, the counsel stated that the three individuals were allegedly deported to Bangladesh without being produced before the Foreigners Tribunal, as required under the law.
Later, counsel for the other three individuals, including a minor son from Birbhum, submitted that these persons—being close relatives of the previously mentioned three, had been picked up from the Rohini Police Station area in Delhi and were also allegedly deported to Bangladesh.
Justice Chakraborty noted that the bench had passed an order on Thursday and would be issuing similar directives to the state.
The petitioners’ counsel pointed out to the bench that some of the individuals who had sought the court’s protection were still within the country, in Odisha. “All the two detainees have subsequently been released and they are back home. But today’s habeas corpus writ pertains to persons deported to Bangladesh,” the counsel said.
Justice Chakraborty asked senior counsel Dhiraj Trivedi, representing the Union of India, to assist the court. “I will inform Delhi Police and request them to appoint a lawyer,” Trivedi said.