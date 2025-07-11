Calcutta HC seeks Home Ministry report on alleged deportation of Indian citizens to Bangladesh

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the Union Home Ministry by Wednesday on the alleged deportation of six persons, including minors, to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police.

Chief Secretary of West Bengal Manoj Pant has been directed to get in touch with his counterpart in Delhi on this matter and submit a report to the court on Wednesday. The next hearing of this case will be held on the same day.

Two habeas corpus writs were heard by the bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobroto Mitra on Friday. One pertained to the alleged deportation of a father, mother and their eight-year-old minor son to Bangladesh, while the other involved their close relatives, another father, mother and minor son.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted to the bench that, according to media reports, they had come to know about their alleged deportation to Bangladesh. The counsel representing the West Bengal Government present in court endorsed the claim.

Claiming that the “deported” persons were citizens of India, the petitioners’ counsel said that they had communicated via e-mail with the Delhi Police authorities, stating that these individuals possessed the relevant identity documents proving Indian citizenship, and urging the authorities to obtain these documents from the detainees.