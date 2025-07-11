Chandigarh Police registers FIR against AAP over alleged doctored video of LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Police on Thursday registered a case against unidentified members of the Aam Aadmi Party based on a complaint by senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, over the circulation of a doctored video.
The edited clip allegedly distorted Bajwa’s remarks criticising the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s alleged misconduct during a search at the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Majithia, following the arrest of her husband and senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia, who is also the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal.
based on Bajwa's complaint a case has been registered under Sections 336 (4), 356, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 at the Cyber Crime Police Station against unknown, in his complaint to the Station House Officer of the Sector 3 Police Station he has mentioned names of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Minister and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and demanded registration of case against AAP and their concerned leaders and their henchmen.
He had allegedly accused them of fabricating and circulating doctored videos intended to malign his political image. He said that a video originally posted by him on June 25 criticising the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s alleged misconduct against Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, was edited to remove references to Kaur.
In his complaint Bajwa stated, "Recently the FIR was registered against Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, his wife Ganieve Kaur is Member of the legislative assembly, Punjab. In utter violation of law, the officials of the Punjab vigilance bureau entered her house and even went up to her bedroom. Such a conduct against a lady was uncalled for and also contrary to law".
" One June 25 I posted a video on my official X handle at 3.13 PM wherein I criticized the action of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials against lady MLA and also highlighted a similar misconduct by them against MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. This video is of three minutes and 49 seconds,’’ it added.
" However, Aam Aadmi Party-Punjab social media handle of (X and Facebook) edited my video and deleted the name of Ganieve Kaur and also her reference as a lady MLA. This doctored video was edited in such a manner to show as if I had rendered support to Bikram Singh Majithia. All the leaders of the Aam Aadmi party started posting these doctored videos on their official X handles and circulating the same on social media while trying to show that I had supported Bikram Singh Majithia who was an accused,’’ he stated
The complaint read, "These videos were also played by Harpal Singh Cheema on his social media facebook account and Aman Arora on the AAP Punjab social media page of facebook. This video after being edited was intentionally circulated so as to harm by poltical image and also that of Congress party through me. I was defamed, maligned, accused of supporting persons facing prosecution, supporting violators of law whereas the actual issue raised by me pertaining to the manner of arrest and conduct of Punjab vigilance bureau officials was concealed and edited.’’
In this complaint, he attached a pen drive containing both the original and allegedly edited videos.