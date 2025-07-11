Chandigarh Police registers FIR against AAP over alleged doctored video of LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Police on Thursday registered a case against unidentified members of the Aam Aadmi Party based on a complaint by senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, over the circulation of a doctored video.

The edited clip allegedly distorted Bajwa’s remarks criticising the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s alleged misconduct during a search at the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Majithia, following the arrest of her husband and senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia, who is also the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal.

based on Bajwa's complaint a case has been registered under Sections 336 (4), 356, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 at the Cyber Crime Police Station against unknown, in his complaint to the Station House Officer of the Sector 3 Police Station he has mentioned names of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Minister and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and demanded registration of case against AAP and their concerned leaders and their henchmen.