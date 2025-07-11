CPM seeks Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention to prevent harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) leaders have written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention to stop alleged violation of human rights, harassment and extortion of Bengali-speaking migrants at the hands of Delhi Police and other authorities.

In the letter, the senior CPM leader and former Rajya Sabha Brinda Karat and the secretary of the Delhi State Committee, Anurag Saxena, mentioned a couple of instances of ‘abuse and intimidation’ from different parts of the city in the ongoing process of 'identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants' in Delhi.

“We have received several complaints of harassment of genuine citizens of India on the grounds that they speak Bengali…We were shocked to find blatant violations of minimum human rights, harassment and in some cases, corruption amounting to extortion… We hope you will consider these issues and intervene to restore human rights, humane behaviour of the law enforcement agencies and adequately compensate the victims for their losses,” read the communiqué.

The Left party leader highlighted how the families living in Bawana, RK Puram and Chanakyapuri slums were picked and reportedly beaten up by the police personnel.

“The process of identification of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the capital of India is an example of violation of minimum human rights. In the process, genuine Indian citizens are being targeted on the grounds of language and religion. … There are international norms for the deportation of illegal immigrants. The present methods of identification in Delhi violate all such norms,” the leader stated.

Meanwhile, the CPI (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation (CPIML-Liberation) has also expressed solidarity with residents of Jai Hind Camp in Vasant Kunj.