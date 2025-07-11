Eight injured as BEST bus rams into stationary truck in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Eight people, including six passengers, were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a stationary truck in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 am in front of the Vanrai police station when the wet-leased bus, operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), was heading from Dindoshi to Sewree.

According to Vanrai police, a car suddenly veered onto the main road from the service lane, prompting the bus driver to swerve left to avoid a collision. However, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a parked truck.

The front portion of the bus was severely damaged in the crash. The injured included the bus driver and conductor, who, along with the six passengers, were rushed to a hospital.

The injured passengers have been identified as Ashraf Sahid Husen (66), Sitaram Gaikwad (60), Bharti Mandavkar (56), Sudhakar Rewale (57), Pochiya Naresh Kanpochi (30), and Amit Yadav (35), officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.