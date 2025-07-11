Gambhira bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 20; political infighting delays cremations

AHMEDABAD: The death toll in the collapse of a section of the Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River in Padra taluka, Anand district, Gujarat, has reached 20. The tragedy, which saw five to seven vehicles plunge into the river, has left two people still missing as rescue and recovery operations continue.

Despite the mounting grief in affected villages, the final rites of the deceased remain pending, as political leaders across party lines engage in a bitter blame game. The lack of unified support from the political establishment has drawn sharp criticism from civil society.

Facing mounting political pressure, the Gujarat government has moved to contain the fallout. Four engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) have been suspended following preliminary findings. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who also heads the PWD has ordered a high-level inquiry, promising a detailed report within 30 days.