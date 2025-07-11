Gambhira bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 20; political infighting delays cremations

AHMEDABAD: The death toll in the collapse of a section of the Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River in Padra taluka, Anand district, Gujarat, has reached 20. The tragedy, which saw five to seven vehicles plunge into the river, has left two people still missing as rescue and recovery operations continue.
Despite the mounting grief in affected villages, the final rites of the deceased remain pending, as political leaders across party lines engage in a bitter blame game. The lack of unified support from the political establishment has drawn sharp criticism from civil society.
Facing mounting political pressure, the Gujarat government has moved to contain the fallout. Four engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) have been suspended following preliminary findings. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who also heads the PWD has ordered a high-level inquiry, promising a detailed report within 30 days.
Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel visited the site to oversee rescue operations and instructed local officials to expedite investigations. While the government claims decisive action is underway, the opposition remains unconvinced.
Relief efforts were further complicated when a submerged tanker began leaking soda ash. The chemical’s reaction with water caused severe eye irritation among rescue workers, temporarily halting operations. Two additional bodies were recovered during the extraction of a truck from the riverbed, taking the official toll to 20.
Opposition leader Amit Chavda of the Congress party has directly blamed the PWD and Chief Minister Patel for the disaster. He alleged that the bridge, constructed in the mid-1980s, had exceeded its design lifespan and had shown signs of distress such as visible shaking under traffic—which locals had repeatedly reported.
Chavda accused the department of corruption and chronic negligence, asserting that such tragedies are becoming increasingly common due to systemic failures in infrastructure maintenance. He demanded that the Chief Minister accept moral responsibility and resign, echoing widespread public outrage over the state’s inability to prevent the catastrophe.
As rescue teams continue their grim task and families await closure, the political spotlight remains firmly fixed on accountability and the urgent need for infrastructure safety reforms.