Government will realise Jan Sangh founder’s vision of self-reliant India: Sekhawat

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the Centre is working with a clear sense of direction to realise Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision for a self-reliant, united, and developed India. “After Independence, how India should be built and how it should become a developed nation — to give shape to that vision, the Narendra Modi government is continuously moving forward on the path shown by him,” Shekhawat said.

Speaking at the two-year commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Mookerjee in Delhi, organised by the Ministry, the minister recalled Mookerjee’s lifelong efforts for national unity, asserting that present-day India is fulfilling the dream he once envisioned.

“He must be blessing us, seeing that India’s aircraft has reached the moon, and a son of India speaks clearly with the Prime Minister while sitting in space… His soul must feel content seeing that today, Tiranga Yatras are carried out fearlessly at Kashmir’s Lal Chowk. Surely, his soul must feel at peace seeing that all laws of India are now fully-implemented in Kashmir. Today, there is one nation, one flag, and one Constitution,” Shekhawat said.

The two-year commemoration of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee will feature a series of events, exhibitions, and outreach programmes across the country to showcase Mookerjee’s multifaceted legacy, from nation-building and education to industrial growth and cultural diplomacy, said Ministry officials.