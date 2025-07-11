India successfully test-fires Astra air-to-air missile with 100 km strike range

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday successfully test-fired the indigenous Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) ‘Astra’, equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, from a Su-30 MKI platform off the coast of Odisha.

Astra has a range exceeding 100 km and is equipped with a state-of-the-art guidance and navigation system. The term beyond visual range refers to the capability to engage targets beyond the direct line of sight.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), in its statement, said, "During the tests, two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. In both the cases, the missiles destroyed the targets with pin-point accuracy."