Massive security, hi-tech surveillance guards Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW: To ensure the security of Kanwariyas and the smooth conduct of Kanwar Yatra, the UP government has deployed cutting-edge anti-drone and tethered drone technologies along the route.

These advanced surveillance systems, previously used during the Ram Mandir inauguration and Mahakumbh 2025, are now enhancing real-time monitoring and threat detection.

A state-of-the-art control room, set up on the Mahakumbh model, has been established with round-the-clock real-time monitoring amenities. Elite security forces, including ATS, RAF, and QRT, have been deployed at ground level along the entire Yatra route to ensure maximum vigilance.

Technology is being leveraged at every level to ensure the comfort, safety, and smooth experience for the devotees.

CM Yogi personally reviewed all preparations and issued instructions to ensure flawless arrangements for security, healthcare, sanitation, drinking water, and traffic management.

Drawing inspiration from the Mahakumbh security model, similar protocols have been implemented across the Kanwar Yatra corridors. In a major technological push, 29,454 CCTV cameras have been installed along key Kanwar routes and major congregation points.

Additionally, 395 high-tech drones, including anti-drones and tethered drones, are transmitting real-time video feeds directly to the DGP headquarters in the State capital.

Tethered drones, which hover in a fixed position for extended periods, are proving particularly effective in monitoring dense crowds and enabling quick response in case of emergencies.

To bolster the security further, a modern control room on the lines of Mahakumbh-2025 has been established at the DGP headquarters to provide continuous 24/7 real-time monitoring of the Yatra and Shiv temples.