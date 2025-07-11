Massive security, hi-tech surveillance guards Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW: To ensure the security of Kanwariyas and the smooth conduct of Kanwar Yatra, the UP government has deployed cutting-edge anti-drone and tethered drone technologies along the route.
These advanced surveillance systems, previously used during the Ram Mandir inauguration and Mahakumbh 2025, are now enhancing real-time monitoring and threat detection.
A state-of-the-art control room, set up on the Mahakumbh model, has been established with round-the-clock real-time monitoring amenities. Elite security forces, including ATS, RAF, and QRT, have been deployed at ground level along the entire Yatra route to ensure maximum vigilance.
Technology is being leveraged at every level to ensure the comfort, safety, and smooth experience for the devotees.
CM Yogi personally reviewed all preparations and issued instructions to ensure flawless arrangements for security, healthcare, sanitation, drinking water, and traffic management.
Drawing inspiration from the Mahakumbh security model, similar protocols have been implemented across the Kanwar Yatra corridors. In a major technological push, 29,454 CCTV cameras have been installed along key Kanwar routes and major congregation points.
Additionally, 395 high-tech drones, including anti-drones and tethered drones, are transmitting real-time video feeds directly to the DGP headquarters in the State capital.
Tethered drones, which hover in a fixed position for extended periods, are proving particularly effective in monitoring dense crowds and enabling quick response in case of emergencies.
To bolster the security further, a modern control room on the lines of Mahakumbh-2025 has been established at the DGP headquarters to provide continuous 24/7 real-time monitoring of the Yatra and Shiv temples.
A dedicated eight-member social media surveillance team is also on high alert. This team continuously monitors online platforms for rumours, misleading information, and sensitive posts, promptly alerting district officials and ensuring swift removal of objectionable content.
Meanwhile, a separate control room team monitors inputs from electronic media, UP-112, and other communication channels to ensure seamless coordination and prompt responses.
To ensure foolproof security during the Kanwar Yatra, the State government has deployed a huge contingent of police and paramilitary forces.
A total of 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 inspectors, 13,520 sub-inspectors, and 39,965 constables have been deployed in the yatra route. Moreover, 1,486 women sub-inspectors and 8,541 women constables are on the ground to maintain law and order.
The deployment also includes 50 companies of PAC and central forces, along with 1,424 home guards. For effective interstate coordination, a dedicated WhatsApp group comprising officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan has been created.
This group facilitates real-time information exchange on route conditions, security updates, and crowd management strategies.
Moreover, anti-drone systems have also been deployed to detect unauthorised drones using radar, sensors, and other advanced technologies.
Once detected, these systems neutralise the threat using two primary methods: soft kill, which disrupts the drone’s communication link through jamming, rendering it inoperable; and hard kill, which physically destroys the drone using means such as lasers or missiles.
Unlike conventional drones, tethered drones are connected to a ground-based power source via a strong cable, allowing them to remain airborne for extended durations without battery limitations.
The tether also provides greater stability in windy conditions, making it ideal for continuous surveillance and communication in sensitive areas.
These drones are extensively used in emergency services, law enforcement, and high-security zones for monitoring large crowds and ensuring real-time aerial visibility.