Politics heats up in J&K as NC seeks government nod to visit martyrs graveyard on July 13

SRINAGAR: The political situation in J&K has heated up after the National Conference sought permission from the government to hold function at “Martyrs graveyard” in Srinagar to pay tributes to 22 Kashmiris killed by troops of Dogra rule on July 13, 1931.
Before Article 370 abrogation, July 13 was a gazetted holiday observed as 'Martyrs Day' in erstwhile J&K state to mark the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931.
PDP and other Kashmir-based parties have demanded reinstating of government holiday on the day and holding of official functions to mark the occasion.
The ruling NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar has written to Deputy Magistrate Srinagar seeking permission for observing July 13 (Martyrs Day).
In the letter the NC general secretary stated that NC is “observing Martyrs Day on July 13 (Sunday) as usual. The party president Farooq Abdullah accompanied by senior functionaries of the party will proceed to Mazer-e-Shuhda (martyrs graveyard at Naqashband sahib in downtown Srinagar) to pay floral tributes to the martyrs at 8 am. Necessary arrangements at martyrs graveyard be made”.
“It is requested to kindly confirm the proposed timing or allot the timing so that there is no confusion whatsoever in this regard and the party will follow the timing as allotted,” he said.
An NC spokesperson said since 2019, the party leaders have repeatedly been denied the right to commemorate this historic day - a day deeply rooted in the collective memory and political conscience of our people.
“We hope that this time, our democratic and peaceful request will be respected, and that the NC will be allowed to mark this day in accordance with tradition and sentiment,” the spokesperson said.
Every year, a customary wreath-laying ceremony by the head of the government used to be held at the martyrs’ graveyard in downtown Srinagar on the day. The wreath-laying ceremony had taken place even when BJP was sharing power with PDP.
The 'Martyrs Day' had been a state holiday till August 5, 2019. However, after abrogation of Article 370, Lt Governor administration in 2020 dropped July 13 from the list of gazetted holidays in J&K.
A special contingent of J&K policemen would post the bugle and present a ceremonial guard of honour to the July 13 martyrs at martyrs graveyard. No such customary ceremony has taken place at the cemetery since abrogation of Article 370.
Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said PDP believes that July 13, 1931, marks the beginning of Kashmir's political awakening and resistance to autocracy, and the martyrdom of 22 brave individuals must be formally honoured, not just in words but through institutional recognition. Security restrictions are being imposed in the area around martyrs graveyard Naqashband Sahib to prevent mainstream leaders from visiting the graveyard to offer their tributes to the July 13, 1931 martyrs.
“PDP reiterates its unwavering commitment to preserving the dignity and memory of the 1931 martyrs and safeguarding the democratic foundations they laid. We will continue to resist all attempts, either covert or overt to erase or dilute Kashmir's past to suit present-day political conveniences,” she said.
“The party leadership has unanimously decided to visit the martyrs graveyard on July 13 to pay tribute to the 1931 Martyrs,” said PDP vice president Sartaj Madni.
The PDP also demanded that July 13 be declared as gazetted holiday and Mehbooba claimed that Omar Abdullah government's proposal sent to Lt Governor about declaring July 13 and December 5 as public holidays would have carried weight if Speaker of J&K Assembly had supported PDP's resolution for the same in the assembly.
In March this year, PDP MLA Waheed Parra during discussion on Motion of Thanks on Lt Governor’s address had demanded restoration of holiday on July 13 ‘Martyrs Day’ and NC founder Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5. However, BJP leaders created the ruckus and labelled July 13 martyrs as “traitors”.
J&K Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari said July 13 is a very important day for J&K.
“It is the day of July 13, 1931 martyrs. The NC government should declare a holiday on Martyrs Day,” Bukhari said.
He announced that Apni Party leadership will visit the martyrs’ graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar to pay tribute on their anniversary.
“The party has formally sought permission to visit the graveyard on July 13,” he said.
Bukhari also demanded that the “Martyrs’ Day” be observed at the state level as it used to be case before Article 370 abrogation.