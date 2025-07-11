Politics heats up in J&K as NC seeks government nod to visit martyrs graveyard on July 13

SRINAGAR: The political situation in J&K has heated up after the National Conference sought permission from the government to hold function at “Martyrs graveyard” in Srinagar to pay tributes to 22 Kashmiris killed by troops of Dogra rule on July 13, 1931.

Before Article 370 abrogation, July 13 was a gazetted holiday observed as 'Martyrs Day' in erstwhile J&K state to mark the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931.

PDP and other Kashmir-based parties have demanded reinstating of government holiday on the day and holding of official functions to mark the occasion.

The ruling NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar has written to Deputy Magistrate Srinagar seeking permission for observing July 13 (Martyrs Day).

In the letter the NC general secretary stated that NC is “observing Martyrs Day on July 13 (Sunday) as usual. The party president Farooq Abdullah accompanied by senior functionaries of the party will proceed to Mazer-e-Shuhda (martyrs graveyard at Naqashband sahib in downtown Srinagar) to pay floral tributes to the martyrs at 8 am. Necessary arrangements at martyrs graveyard be made”.

“It is requested to kindly confirm the proposed timing or allot the timing so that there is no confusion whatsoever in this regard and the party will follow the timing as allotted,” he said.