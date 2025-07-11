Punjab CM Mann at it again, targets Modi in state assembly after MEA terms his comments 'irresponsible'

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) disapproved the remarks of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visit terming them ``irresponsible’’, Mann on Friday repeated the comments on the floor of the state assembly.
Participating in the debate on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the resolution to oppose deployment of CISF on Bhakra and Nangal dams, which was unanimously passed by the House, Mann said the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement, when he as a citizen, questioned the foreign policy of the BJP-led central government.
Mann said that if Modi can end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as propagated by (their media), then what stops him from ensuring a truce between Punjab and Haryana.
He said that both these states are like brothers and contribute more than 70 per cent in the national food pool but there are forces always keen to ensure that both the states fight with each other on the issues like water despite the fact that both the states have several things in common.
Mann said that PM Modi is keen to become world leader but is least bothered about the affairs of the state due to which the fundamental issues of the citizens have been ignored. He said that sorry state of affairs persists in the country as film made before the Pahalgam attack cannot be released in India but the PM can go to Pakistan anytime to have Biryani by landing there.
"They (Centre) should not play games with us,’’ he said and even referred to the "online crusade” against the film by Diljit Dosanjh which has a Pakistani actress.
He said that while the PM finds time to tour foreign countries, he fails to address the concerns of 140 crore Indians and neglects the nation's pressing issues.
Talking to the media outside the House while replying to a query, Mann said that being the Chief Minister of the state he has every right to question the foreign policy of the country. He said that he will repeatedly ask the question on the foreign visits of Modi as it is a fact that Adani's business expands after the visit of Modi in any country. He said that the Modi and company don’t admit that they facilitate Adani in setting up their ventures abroad adding that during the India Pakistan war none of the countries across the globe supported the country, so what is the use of such visits.
Mann also said that notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi would be brought back to serve time in a Punjab jail. "We are looking at legal options to get him back to a state jail. That is the only way to deal with him and his gang, which operates from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, “ he after the sitting of the assembly.
Mann further said that the dreaded gangsters are patronised by the BJP-led centre, who are lodged in the jails at Gujarat. He said that strict action will be taken against those involved in organized crime and drugs adding that no leniency will be showed against them. He alleged that if the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was ousted from Gujarat, has a criminal record what else can be expected from such governments.
Reacting to the comments on CM Mann, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar strongly condemned the remarks made by Mann against the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Mann has forgotten all sense of decorum.
He remarked that the arrogance of power has gone to the Chief Minister’s head, and his language is tarnishing the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office.
Jakhar wrote on X, `` Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji, who knows better than you that when a person’s shadow grows larger than their stature, it means the sun is about to set, and when someone’s tongue outgrows their worth, it signifies the beginning of their downfall.”
Jakhar reminded Mann that when he was a Lok Sabha MP, fellow MPs had complained to the Speaker about the smell of alcohol on him, but today, his language reeks of arrogance. Jakhar emphasized that Punjab is a sacred land with a tradition of respectful discourse, which the Chief Minister has disregarded. He urged Mann to apologize for his inappropriate language.