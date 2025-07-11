Punjab CM Mann at it again, targets Modi in state assembly after MEA terms his comments 'irresponsible'

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) disapproved the remarks of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visit terming them ``irresponsible’’, Mann on Friday repeated the comments on the floor of the state assembly.

Participating in the debate on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the resolution to oppose deployment of CISF on Bhakra and Nangal dams, which was unanimously passed by the House, Mann said the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement, when he as a citizen, questioned the foreign policy of the BJP-led central government.

Mann said that if Modi can end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as propagated by (their media), then what stops him from ensuring a truce between Punjab and Haryana.

He said that both these states are like brothers and contribute more than 70 per cent in the national food pool but there are forces always keen to ensure that both the states fight with each other on the issues like water despite the fact that both the states have several things in common.

Mann said that PM Modi is keen to become world leader but is least bothered about the affairs of the state due to which the fundamental issues of the citizens have been ignored. He said that sorry state of affairs persists in the country as film made before the Pahalgam attack cannot be released in India but the PM can go to Pakistan anytime to have Biryani by landing there.