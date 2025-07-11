Railways launches ‘Swarnim Bharat Yatra’ to commemorate Independence Day with 10-day heritage tour

NEW DELHI: The Railways has planned to operate a special “Swarnim Bharat Yatra” tourist train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme, commencing on 14 August from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

The “Swarnim Bharat Yatra” train is aimed at commemorating India’s Independence Day with a 9-night, 10-day tour covering key historical and cultural sites associated with India’s freedom movement and heritage.

The first destination of the “Swarnim Bharat Yatra” is Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, one of the key centres of Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom movement.

Following this, the train will visit the intricate 15th-century Adalaj Stepwell and continue with a day trip to Modhera, known for its ancient Sun Temple, and Patan – home to the UNESCO-listed Rani Ki Vav.

In Kevadia, Gujarat, travellers will witness the iconic Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, along with the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The journey then proceeds to Pune, where the Aga Khan Palace – a landmark of the Quit India Movement – and sacred sites such as the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga await.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), tourists will explore the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, along with the Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga. The tour concludes with visits to Jhansi Fort and the historic temples and palaces of Orchha, before returning to Delhi.

The Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a composition of First AC, Second AC, and Third AC classes, accommodating 150 tourists with modern amenities such as dining cars, shower cubicles, sensor-based washrooms, foot massagers, and CCTV-enabled security, with boarding facilities available at Delhi Safdarjung, Gurgaon, Rewari, Ringas, Phulera, and Ajmer.

The Railways said that the IRCTC has fixed the tour prices at Rs 71,585 (3AC), Rs 81,675 (2AC), Rs 94,845 (1AC Cabin), and Rs 1,01,430 (1AC Coupe), which includes train travel, three-star hotel accommodation, vegetarian meals, transfers, sightseeing in an AC vehicle, insurance, and IRCTC tour manager services.