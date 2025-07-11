Rajasthan Education Min bans Class 12 history book for 'ignoring Modi's role in modern India'

JAIPUR: The debate over academic content has reignited in Rajasthan as the Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Thursday announced a ban on the Class 12 history textbook “Aazadi ke Baad ka Swarnim Bharat” (Golden India After Independence), alleging that it disproportionately glorifies Congress leaders, while ignoring the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to the media, Dilawar said, “The book gives only a passing mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions. It completely sidelines his role in shaping modern India. It looks like the entire book is designed to project that Congress did everything for the country.”
The minister further claimed that figures like Mughal emperor Akbar—whom he referred to as “a looter and a rapist”—should not be part of school education in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Textbook Board has already printed 4.90 lakh copies of the book for the academic session 2025. Distribution to around 19,700 schools is underway, with nearly 80 percent of the books already dispatched.
The textbook, published by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, has been in use since the previous Congress government, taught in two parts across classes 11 and 12.
Board officials argue that the books were printed only after receiving formal government approval. According to them, the current edition is a reprint of the previous version, updated only with the academic year “2025.” However, Part 2 of the textbook has sparked particular controversy, as its cover features photographs of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
In response to criticism that lakhs of rupees have already been spent on printing and distributing these books, Minister Dilawar remarked sarcastically, “If poison is worth lakhs of rupees, would you still consume it? This is what Congress has done—spent public money just to glorify the Gandhi family.”
Dilawar also pointed out that despite serving as Prime Minister for over a decade, Narendra Modi’s achievements are barely mentioned. “He abrogated Article 370, paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple, and contributed immensely to the country’s development. Yet, this book has little to say about him. On the other hand, there are pages full of content on Congress Prime Ministers,” he said.
Citing this imbalance, the education minister confirmed that the state government has decided to withdraw the textbook from schools and will not teach it to students going forward.