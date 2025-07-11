Rajasthan Education Min bans Class 12 history book for 'ignoring Modi's role in modern India'

JAIPUR: The debate over academic content has reignited in Rajasthan as the Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Thursday announced a ban on the Class 12 history textbook “Aazadi ke Baad ka Swarnim Bharat” (Golden India After Independence), alleging that it disproportionately glorifies Congress leaders, while ignoring the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media, Dilawar said, “The book gives only a passing mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions. It completely sidelines his role in shaping modern India. It looks like the entire book is designed to project that Congress did everything for the country.”

The minister further claimed that figures like Mughal emperor Akbar—whom he referred to as “a looter and a rapist”—should not be part of school education in Rajasthan.