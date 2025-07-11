Revamped NCERT English books include seven wonders of India; more women, ancient scholars featured

NEW DELHI: NCERT's new English textbooks for Class V and VIII have at last portrayed women in leadership roles, showcased ancient Indian scholars and scientists, and projected India's tourist spots as seven wonders of the country, sources said. In another interesting addition, QR codes leading to video lessons have been included in the textbooks.

NCERT textbooks for all subjects are being revised in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

In `Santoor’, the Class V English textbook, the `Let us explore’ section poses a query to students. Asking them which vocation they would pursue, it has numerous illustrations including that of a woman pilot and photographer juxtaposed along a male chef and florist. A chapter on Panchayat has a woman Panchayat head. The 33% reservation in the local bodies implemented by a few State governments have ensured a strong presence of women in this decision making body in villages.

The book also teaches kids the greatness of water conservation, and makes learning fun with lessons on `Gilli Danda’ and Hockey too.

“A chapter on Tenali Raman has been introduced to teach children the art of solving problems in an entertaining manner,” a source said.