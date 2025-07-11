Revamped NCERT English books include seven wonders of India; more women, ancient scholars featured

NEW DELHI: NCERT's new English textbooks for Class V and VIII have at last portrayed women in leadership roles, showcased ancient Indian scholars and scientists, and projected India's tourist spots as seven wonders of the country, sources said. In another interesting addition, QR codes leading to video lessons have been included in the textbooks.
NCERT textbooks for all subjects are being revised in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.
In `Santoor’, the Class V English textbook, the `Let us explore’ section poses a query to students. Asking them which vocation they would pursue, it has numerous illustrations including that of a woman pilot and photographer juxtaposed along a male chef and florist. A chapter on Panchayat has a woman Panchayat head. The 33% reservation in the local bodies implemented by a few State governments have ensured a strong presence of women in this decision making body in villages.
The book also teaches kids the greatness of water conservation, and makes learning fun with lessons on `Gilli Danda’ and Hockey too.
“A chapter on Tenali Raman has been introduced to teach children the art of solving problems in an entertaining manner,” a source said.
Class VIII English book
The revamped Class VIII book titled `Poorvi’ is a celebration of prominent Indians who have shaped the country, past and present. The achievements of Bibha Chowdhury, India’s first woman particle physicist is highlighted.
Among other heroes presented are India’s first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who was martyred on November 3, 1947, while stopping the advancing troops from Pakistan in Srinagar’s Budgam Valley during the Indo-Pak war in 1947 and Verghese Kurien, the father of India's dairy revolution. Indian astronomer-astrologer Varahamirihara and leading mathematician Aryabhatta too make their debut in the textbook.
The book also has seven natural wonders of India, in place of the world's. Among them are the bioluminescent waters of Kumbalangi village in Kerala; the magnetic hills at Leh in Ladakh which seemingly defy gravity; the invisible Chandipur village in Odisha; the mangrove forests in the Sunderbans; Living Root Bridge of Meghalaya; the Flower Valley of Uttarakhand; and the enigmatic Lonar Lake in Maharashtra which turns pink.
Among manmade wonders which are showcased for the children are Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sealink, Bhupen Hazarika Setu in Assam, the Vittala temple in Karnataka’s Hampi with musical pillars, and the Kallanai Dam in Tamil Nadu built by Chola King Karikala which is considered an achievement in ancient Indian hydraulic engineering.