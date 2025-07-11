‘Time to step aside’: Mohan Bhagwat’s retirement remark triggers buzz as PM Modi nears 75

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks about stepping down at the age of 75 have triggered political buzz and speculation, particularly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to turn 75 this September.

Speaking at a book launch event in Nagpur in memory of RSS thinker Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat said, “Turning 75 is nature’s signal to pause and give way to others.”

He recounted a humorous moment from Pingle, who once joked that being felicitated with a shawl after 75 was society’s polite way of saying it’s time to retire and make space for the next generation, The Hindustan Times reported.

Bhagwat emphasised that even though Pingle was deeply committed to national service, he believed in stepping aside gracefully once age dictated so.

The remark has been widely interpreted as a subtle nudge towards Prime Minister Modi, prompting a wave of reactions from the opposition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was among the first to weigh in.

According to HT, Raut said, “Modi forced senior leaders like LK Advani, Jaswant Singh, and Murli Manohar Joshi into retirement post-75. Let’s see if he’ll hold himself to the same standard.”

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi echoed this sentiment and said, “It’s dangerous to preach what you don’t practice.

The BJP’s Margdarshak Mandal was formed to retire veterans based on the 75-year rule, yet the current leadership appears to be making an exception for itself.”

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed such speculation back in May 2023, asserting that the BJP’s constitution includes no such age-related retirement policy. “Modi ji will remain at the helm until 2029. The INDIA alliance can’t win with baseless rumours,” Shah had said.