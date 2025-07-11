Two South African cheetahs new solution to Nilgai menace in western Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two South African male cheetahs–Prabhas and Pavak–recently shifted to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary have forged a friendly alliance with farmers in western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. The cheetahs' preference for nilgais (blue bulls) have alleviated fear of crop damage and accidents, sources said.

The cheetahs were shifted from the Kuno National Park (KNP) of Sheopur district on April 20. Since then, nilgais have become the male cheetah's preferred prey.

Farmers, particularly in western MP, have been unable to tackle the problems caused by nilgais, which damage the crops and lead to major financial loss.

“Out of the 30-plus kills in the last 80 days, 70% have been nilgais, while the remaining 30% included spotted deer, chinkara and hares. Over the last few weeks, the two male cheetahs aged six years, have been killing a nilgai every second or third day,” division forest officer (DFO-Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary) Sanjay Raikhere told TNIE on Friday.