Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan gets a one-year extension in service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Sikkim cadre, has been given nearly one year extension in service, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said in an order issued on Friday.

Mohan is scheduled to superannuate from service on September 30, 2025.

In the official order, a copy of which is with TNIE, the DoPT said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in services of Shri Govind Mohan, lAS (SK:89) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.09.2025 up to 22.08.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.”

Mohan was appointed as the Home Secretary of the country on August 14 last year, and he took charge of his new assignment in the North Block on August 23.

He was earlier serving as the Union Culture Secretary before being appointed to the top bureaucratic post, next only to the Cabinet Secretary.

Initially, he was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the MHA.

Among his peer group, Mohan is considered one of the brilliant officers currently serving the government and is known for his diligence. Earlier, he also served in the MHA as the additional secretary and had handled several key divisions, including the Union Territories and Border Management.