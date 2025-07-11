UP Dalit man claim priest stopped him from praying at temple; priest accuses him of molesting daughter-in-law

BARABANKI: A 27-year-old Dalit man has alleged that he was stopped from offering prayers at the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in this district by the priest, who, along with family members, beat him up and hurled casteist abuses.

However, the priest, Aditya Tiwari, alleged that his daughter-in-law was "molested" by the man who turned violent upon being stopped.

The Dalit man, Shailendra, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Both parties have filed a police complaint.

Ramnagar police station's SHO Anil Kumar Pandey on Friday said the case is being investigated.

Police will initiate action after scanning CCTV footage of the incident that happened inside the temple and after getting a statement from the temple priest.

Shailendra, in his complaint to the police, claimed that Akhil Tiwari, Shubham Tiwari and Aditya Tiwari stopped him from worshipping at the temple.

He alleged the accused stopped him from offering prayers by hurling casteist abuses.

When he protested, they attacked him with a vessel and a bell, police said, citing the Dalit man's complaint.