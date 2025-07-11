We hit nine terror targets in Pakistan with precision in Operation Sindoor, missed none: NSA Ajit Doval

Nation

The precision was to the point where India knew who was where and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said.
CHENNAI: India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them during Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Friday, taking pride in India's capability and technological abilities in neutralising the threats from across the border.

The precision was to the point where India knew who was where and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said.

"Thereafter, they said Pakistan did this and so on. Can you tell me of one image or photograph that shows any damage to India?" Doval asked while speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of the IIT Madras.

