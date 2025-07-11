Will seek Centre's nod to rehabilitate disaster-affected families on forestland: Himachal CM

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State government would seek the approval of the Central Government for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families on forestland as part of a one-time settlement policy.

Sukhu, during his three-day visit to Mandi district, visited various disaster-affected areas of Seraj and Nachan assembly constituencies and took stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains and cloudburst events.

Talking to the media at Sundernagar in Mandi, CM Sukhu said that the government was considering bringing a one-time settlement policy to resettle disaster-affected families.

In this regard, he will seek permission from the Central Government to give forest land to the people so that they can be settled in a safer place.

"As 68 per cent of land in Himachal Pradesh falls under forest land, the permission of the Central Government will be sought to rehabilitate people there,” he said.

He urged the BJP MPs of the State to support the State government's proposal. Sukhu said that the government acted swiftly to restore essential services in the affected areas and added that the government has opened almost all the major roads in these areas, and the work of opening the link roads of the disaster-affected area was going on war footing.

He said that 50 JCB machines were engaged to open the roads of the affected areas from the very first day of the disaster. He said that the road up to Chail Chowk, Bagsyad, Thunag, Janjehli and Chhatri would be brought under CRIF so that it could be made a composite road.