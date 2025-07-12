23 Maoist cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

RAIPUR: Twenty three senior Maoist cadres, including nine women, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1.18 crore renounced the banned outfit and surrendered in strife-torn Sukma, south Bastar on Saturday.

Those surrendered included eleven hardcore members who were cited to have been active in the military wing Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army battalion no.1 of the CPI (Maoist), a senior police officer said.

The cadres who left the banned outfit stated that they realised the “hollow, anti-development ideology” of the Maoist organisation and expressed disenchantment over the growing differences within the outfit.

The Sukma district police have released the list of the cadres who surrendered. Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa, Lokesh alias Podiam Bhima, Madkam Hunga, Kawasi Masa, Punem Deve, Nuppo Gangi, Paraski Pandey, Madvi Joga, Nuppo Lachchu, Dudhi Bheema and Podiam Sukhram carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, a senior police official said.