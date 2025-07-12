Contractors to face criminal charges over fatal potholes on National Highway

AHMEDABAD: The Valsad District Collector has issued a public notification warning that contractors responsible for maintaining National Highway-48 will face criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita if their negligence results in civilian casualties due to hazardous potholes.
The action follows the tragic death of a young individual who fell into a pothole on the heavily travelled arterial route connecting Vapi to Valsad. The condition of the highway has deteriorated so severely that parts of it are now considered virtually impassable.
In a notification dated 11 July 2025, District Collector Bhavya Verma highlighted that NH-48, a vital link between Maharashtra and Ahmedabad running through Valsad district, is riddled with dangerous potholes that pose serious risks to motorists.
“The maintenance and repair of this highway remain the primary responsibility of the contractor who constructed it, as per National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) norms,” stated Ms Verma. She added that the contractor is hereby ordered to complete repairs within ten days, failing which criminal proceedings will be initiated by the district administration.
The notification explicitly states that contractors failing to comply will be prosecuted under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, 2023. If found guilty, they may face up to five years’ imprisonment. Should negligence result in injury or death, a minimum sentence of six months' imprisonment could apply.
The Collector has instructed local police officials and station heads to register criminal cases against any contractors failing to act on the directive. As the notification could not be served directly, the public announcement serves as the official notice.
The Vapi–Valsad stretch of NH-48 has long been in disrepair, prompting protests by local transport associations over rising fuel consumption, increased travel times, and the growing risk to life and property.
This bold directive by the district administration marks a significant shift from routine administrative measures to criminal accountability for infrastructure lapses, setting a precedent in enforcing public safety through legal means.