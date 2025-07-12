‘Daydreaming in broad daylight’: TMC reacts to Amit Shah’s claim on West Bengal elections

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday ridiculed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claim that the saffron party would come to power in West Bengal after defeating the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

In an exclusive interview to The New Indian Express Shah said, “I haven’t visited Bengal recently, but there’s a lot of anti-incumbency against Mamata ji. We are the only party well placed to inherit its benefits. We went up from just three seats to 77. Anyone who understands mathematics can see the trend.”

In response, senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told The New Indian Express: “For last few days I have been watching Shah’s comments on different TV channels. Before the 2021 Assembly polls, he had claimed that BJP would cross 200 seats. But the party managed to get only 77. This time their seats would be reduced further.”

“He is dreaming in the broad daylight, which is good,” Chattopadhyay ridiculed.

He further claimed that West Bengal under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was progressing very well in every sphere and many state governments emulated various schemes of Banerjee and implemented those in their states.