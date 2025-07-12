AIADMK will form govt with majority, says EPS in response to Shah’s remarks in TNIE interview

PUDUCHERRY: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will secure a majority and form the government after the 2026 Assembly elections, party general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

His statement came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, where Shah said the BJP would be part of the government.

When asked about Shah’s remarks, Palaniswami responded to reporters in Puducherry, saying, “Have I not said it clearly? AIADMK will win with a majority and form the government. Thank you!”.

He did not elaborate further or categorically rule out the inclusion of alliance partners even if AIADMK secures majority on its own.

Palaniswami’s comments on Saturday were his clearest indication yet that the AIADMK is not comfortable to share power with the BJP.

The idea of coalition government has remained a thorn in the AIADMK-BJP alliance ever since the Dravidian party joined back the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the presence of Shah in Chennai on April 11.