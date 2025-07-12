TPCC chief slams Amit Shah’s remarks on Telangana Caste Survey

The TPCC chief highlighted that Telangana’s survey, termed SEEEPC (Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political, and Caste survey), covered a massive population of over 3.54 crore people. “With this depth and breadth of data collection, what else is left to find out? Amit Shah clearly doesn’t understand the scope of what Telangana has achieved,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud also rebutted Shah’s claim that the BJP government initiated the caste census on its own volition. He said it was Rahul Gandhi’s consistent demand during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that forced the Centre to respond. “Where were JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh when Rahul Gandhi was vocally advocating for a caste census? Why didn’t they support it then?” he questioned.

He further asserted that unlike the BJP, which is only beginning the exercise, the Congress government in Telangana has already started delivering on the data collected. “The State has announced 42% reservations for Backward Classes in the local body elections,” he said.

Goud demanded that Amit Shah and the Union government immediately clear the legislative bills passed by the Telangana Assembly to enhance the quota to 42% for BCs. “If the Centre is sincere about social justice, let it support what Telangana has already initiated on the ground by adding the legislation’s in the ninth schedule of the constitutions,” he said.