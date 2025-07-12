Every Indian elated with UNESCO recognition of 'Maratha Military Landscapes': PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and said every Indian is elated with this recognition.

'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, was on Friday inscribed on the coveted list.

This is India's 44th property to receive the recognition.

In a post on X, Modi said, "When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare.

The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice.