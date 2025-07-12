IIM-Calcutta student arrested after rape complaint; victim’s father later denies assault

KOLKATA: A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape incident on campus, following a complaint filed by a young woman who is not a student of the institution. However, the case took a surprising turn on Saturday after the woman’s father said that his daughter was neither raped nor assaulted.

According to police sources, the complainant stated that she had come in contact with the accused through social media. She was allegedly invited to the IIM-C boys’ hostel under the pretext of a counselling session to help her secure admission to the prestigious institution. Upon arrival, she stated that she was not allowed to sign the visitor's register and was offered pizza and water, after which she lost consciousness. When she came to, she alleged she found herself lying in the hostel and suspected that she had been raped while unconscious. She also stated in the complaint that she was assaulted when she resisted.

Initially, the woman approached Thakurpukur police station in south Kolkata to lodge a complaint. As the IIM-C campus falls under the jurisdiction of the Haridevpur police station, she was assisted by officials in transferring the complaint there. Following this, police visited the location, collected evidence, and arrested the accused student.

IIM-C Director-in-Charge Saibal Chattopadhyay told TNIE that the institute was aware of the matter but refrained from commenting.

“The incident is being investigated by the police. I can’t comment on anything right now,” he said.