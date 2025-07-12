INDIA bloc holds six-hour-long meeting at Tejashwi's house; seat sharing for Bihar polls discussed

PATNA: INDIA bloc partners in Bihar on Saturday held a marathon brainstorming session here to discuss, among other things, sharing of seats in the state assembly polls due later this year.

The meeting, held at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, continued for nearly six hours.

Later, Yadav, who heads the coalition's coordination committee, briefly interacted with journalists.

"Yes, seat-sharing talks have begun. But I cannot divulge more details now. The deliberations are an internal matter and we will make things public when things are finalised," said the RJD leader, who is likely to be the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate.

The former deputy chief minister also alleged that the NDA government headed by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was a "copycat" which was "stealing" his ideas like setting up of a youth commission (yuva aayog) and hiking old age pension.

"I am sure 'Mai Bahin Samman Yojana' will also be copied by them soon," said the young leader, who has promised to pay the state's women a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 if his party was voted to power.

Yadav claimed that the people were fed up with the NDA government which lacked "vision" and was unable to keep law and order under control.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that NDA partners like Union minister Chirag Paswan have also started voicing concern over deteriorating law and order, the RJD leader shot back, "He should go and tell the Centre that 'jungle raj' is prevailing in Bihar."