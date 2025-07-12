INDIA bloc to hold coordination committee meeting in Patna today to discuss seat-sharing

PATNA: The Opposition INDIA bloc will hold its coordination committee meeting on Saturday (July 12, 2025) to discuss the issue of seat sharing for upcoming Bihar assembly election.

Assembly elections in the state are due in October-November. It will be the 5th meeting of the coordination committee of INDIA under leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The opposition alliance comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPI (M) and VIP.

Former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras is likely to join Opposition combine on Saturday.

In the last meeting of the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee, held on June 12, it was decided that both party and candidate would be changed if the margin of defeat was more than 15,000 votes in any particular seat in the 2020 assembly elections. It was also decided that all allies would give a list of their probable seats that they wished to contest.