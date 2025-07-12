J&K Lt Governor administration denies parties permission to visit martyrs graveyard on July 13

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir has denied permission to political parties including the ruling National Conference, and opposition PDP and Apni Party from visiting martyrs graveyard in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar on Sunday to offer tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs.

“The district administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on July 13 (Sunday),” Srinagar police posted on X, formerly twitter.

Police advised the public to strictly comply with the instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by district administration.

“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” the police warned.

Sources said administration may impose security restrictions in and around the areas surrounding martyrs graveyard at Nowhatta to prevent Kashmiri political leaders from visiting the graveyard and paying homage to July 13, 1931 martyrs.

The ruling National Conference and opposition parties including PDP and Apni Party had sought permission from district administration for visiting the martyrs graveyard.