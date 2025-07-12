J&K Lt Governor administration denies parties permission to visit martyrs graveyard on July 13

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir has denied permission to political parties including the ruling National Conference, and opposition PDP and Apni Party from visiting martyrs graveyard in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar on Sunday to offer tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs.
“The district administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on July 13 (Sunday),” Srinagar police posted on X, formerly twitter.
Police advised the public to strictly comply with the instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by district administration.
“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” the police warned.
Sources said administration may impose security restrictions in and around the areas surrounding martyrs graveyard at Nowhatta to prevent Kashmiri political leaders from visiting the graveyard and paying homage to July 13, 1931 martyrs.
The ruling National Conference and opposition parties including PDP and Apni Party had sought permission from district administration for visiting the martyrs graveyard.
Before Article 370 abrogation, July 13 was observed as 'Martyrs Day' in erstwhile J&K state to mark the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians were killed by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh on July 13, 1931.
Every year, a customary wreath-laying ceremony by the head of the government used to be held at the graveyard on the day. The wreath-laying ceremony had taken place even when BJP was sharing power with PDP.
However, after Article 370 abrogation and downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019, Lt Governor administration in 2020 dropped July 13 from the list of gazetted holidays in J&K. NC founder and former J&K CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5 was also dropped from the gazetted holiday list.
Senior NC leader and party chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq while reacting to denial of permission to parties to visit martyrs graveyard said denying people space to remember their martyrs is fundamentally unjust.
“We urge the administration to reflect on the gravity of this decision. No order can suppress memory. No restriction can erase truth,” he said.
Sadiq, who is close to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said people of Kashmir will continue to honour their martyrs peacefully, with dignity, and with unwavering resolve.
The Valley-based political parties are demanding restoration of holiday on July 13. PDP MLA Waheed Para had moved a resolution in J&K Assembly in March this year calling for restoration of gazetted holiday on July 13. However, the resolution was not moved, with the PDP chief alleging that senior NC leader and Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed and rejected the resolution.
However, the Speaker in a clarification today said Para’s resolution, though admitted, did not secure a place during the balloting process for listing and could not be listed in the Assembly on April 7 and 9 this year.