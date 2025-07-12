‘Let’s not jump to conclusions’: Union Civil Aviation Minister on preliminary report of Ahmedabad Air India crash

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday urged the public and the media not to rush to conclusions over the cause of the June 12 Air India crash, stating that the preliminary findings released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) are just the beginning of a complex investigation.

“This is a preliminary report. At the ministry, we are analysing it thoroughly and coordinating with AAIB to extend any support they need. We hope the final report is released soon so that we can arrive at some concrete conclusions,” Naidu told reporters, describing the probe as “challenging”.

The initial AAIB report revealed a startling sequence of events: just three seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad, fuel supply to both engines of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Air India Flight 171, was cut off. The aircraft's fuel control switches flipped from the “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position within a second of each other.

However, the report stops short of establishing whether the switch toggles were inadvertent or deliberate, leaving a critical question unanswered.

The cockpit voice recorder captured a brief but revealing exchange between the pilots. One pilot reportedly asked the other, “Why did you cut off the fuel?”, to which the second pilot replied, “I didn’t.”