Make public Umrangso coal mine tragedy report: Assam group to govt

GUWAHATI: An organisation in Assam has pressed the state government to make public the report of a judicial enquiry commission that probed the January 6, 2025 rat-hole coal mine tragedy in the Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district.

Nine persons were trapped in a coal mine due to flooding. Their bodies were recovered after a 44-day search and rescue operation carried out by multiple agencies, including Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force. The last five bodies were retrieved on February 19.

The judicial enquiry commission, headed by Justice (retired) Anima Hazarika of the Gauhati High Court, had probed the incident.

Ahead of its constitution, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated on January 16 that the commission would submit its report to the government within three months.

Daniel Langthasa, convenor of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee and former member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), also known as the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, expressed resentment that the report has not been made public yet.

“The commission was given three months to submit its report. Six months have elapsed but the government has not made the report public,” he told the media.

“There are no updates. People involved in the illegal activities are yet to be punished,” he added.

One Punish Nunisa was earlier arrested by the police in connection with the incident.