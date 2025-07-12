Namibian cheetah dies at Kuno National Park after injury during hunt

BHOPAL: An eight-year-old female Namibian cheetah, Savannah renamed Nabha in India, died at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, a week after sustaining serious injuries, likely during a hunting attempt inside her soft-release boma.

Nabha had suffered fractures to both the ulna and fibula on her left limbs, along with other injuries, and had been under continuous medical care since. Despite sustained treatment efforts by the park’s veterinary team, she succumbed to her injuries. More specific details are expected following a post-mortem examination, the KNP said in an official statement.

Savannah was one of eight Namibian cheetahs brought to Kuno on 17 September 2022, marking the world’s first intercontinental translocation of cheetahs a part of India’s ambitious project to reintroduce the species after over 70 years of extinction due to rampant poaching.