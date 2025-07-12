Not interested in direct elections anymore: Union Minister Jual Oram

SAMBALPUR: Veteran BJP leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday announced he would no longer contest direct elections. The younger generation, he said, should be given more opportunities in Odisha's political landscape.

Interacting with the media following his visit to the Rozgar Mela in Sambalpur, Oram said he may be chosen as Governor or nominated to Rajya Sabha but will not take part in direct elections anymore.

"I have contested elections 10 times during my career - eight times as MP and twice as MLA. I am not willing to contest direct elections anymore," he said.

However, he clarified that he is not considering formal retirement from politics. "I may be sent to the Rajya Sabha or appointed as a Governor by the party. In any case, I will continue serving my party," he added.