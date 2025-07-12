Patna Diary | Tej Pratap eyeing Mahua constituency again

Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, recently visited Mahua in Vaishali district, fuelling speculation about his political comeback. He won his first election in 2015. In 2020, he switched to another Yadav-dominated seat, Hasanpur in Samastipur. However, this time he won’t contest under the RJD symbol, as he has been expelled from the party. His family has also isolated him. During his Mahua visit, Tej Pratap’s vehicle only carried a banner that read, ‘Tej Pratap Team’. He promised the people he’d open a medical and an engineering college if elected this time. It is still unclear whether he will contest as an independent or form a new party.

Kanhaiya, Pappu forced out of Rahul’s open van

In an embarrassment for Congress, its leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav were stopped from boarding an open van carrying Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the protest march organised in Patna on July 9 against EC’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state. Security personnel with Gandhi stopped both leaders when they attempted to board the vehicle. Videos showing the scene have gone viral. Pappu became emotional, saying people had seen how the officials behaved with them, and they would respond appropriately.

Nitish disburses hiked monthly pension

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar disbursed the first instalment of the hiked pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month. It was credited to the bank accounts of 11.1 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, and people with disabilities, under the government’s social security scheme. Over Rs 1,227 crore was credited under six different pension schemes. The payment of the hiked amount has brought a smile to the faces of beneficiaries. The CM also announced that the pension amount will be credited on the 10th of every month. It is meant to woo the voters.

