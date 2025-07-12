Railway employee among two held in gang-rape case in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Two men, including a railway employee, have been arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman from Haryana's Panipat in an empty coach of a stationary train, a GRP officer said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Bhajan, a railway technician at the Kurukshetra station, and Shivam from Kurukshetra.

Three theft cases are lodged against Shivam.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said the victim was allegedly raped by the two accused at the Kurukshetra railway station - a fact that came to the fore following an investigation.

Earlier, it was stated that the crime was committed at the Panipat railway station.

Panipat GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said police have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of the two men.

He added that the accused will be questioned to find out if more people were involved in the case.

The officer said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to crack the case.

He said police arrested the accused after going through CCTV footage collected from highways and cities from Sonipat to Kurukshetra.