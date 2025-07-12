Sharp dip in Uttarakhand panchayat poll candidates

DEHRADUN: Alarm bells are ringing at the Uttarakhand State Election Commission as a startling lack of enthusiasm among prospective candidates threatens the integrity of the state-level Panchayat elections scheduled for the end of this month.

According to official sources, this election has seen only 25,587 candidates come forward for 55,587 posts. It marks a considerable 16.8% decline from the last Panchayat elections held in 2019, when 30,752 candidates contested 55,574 positions.

Since the formation of Uttarakhand, this election once again highlights a waning interest among traditional public representatives in contesting local polls. Conversely, the changing rural landscape has seen “enthusiastic and celebratory” participation from former servicemen and bureaucrats, bringing a new dynamic to the electoral arena.

While there still is healthy competition for the coveted Gram Pradhan (village head) post, the participation of Panchayat members, a crucial element of local governance, has seen a particularly sharp decline, mirroring the overall 16.8% drop.

The State Election Commission is not taking this trend lightly. A senior official stated, “Following the declaration of election results, we will conduct a thorough deep dive to meticulously study and investigate the underlying reasons behind this significant disinterest.” Officials are reportedly “perplexed” by the significant drop in nominations.