Shubhanshu Shukla to undergo seven-day rehabilitation post return to Earth on July 15

NEW DELHI: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will undergo a seven-day rehabilitation programme after his splashdown off the California coast on July 15 as he returns to Earth from an 18-day sojourn at the International Space Station (ISS).

Shukla and three other astronauts, commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu of Poland and Hungary, had docked at the ISS on June 26 as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission.

The four astronauts are scheduled to undock from the ISS on Monday, July 14, at 4.35 pm IST (7.05 am ET), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement.

According to ISRO, following a series of orbital manoeuvres after undocking Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splash down near the coast of California on July 15, 2025, at 3 pm IST.

"Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity," the ISRO said in an update on the Axiom-4 mission.

ISRO paid approximately Rs 550 crore for Shukla's travel to the ISS, an experience that will help the space agency in planning and execution of its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, set to take to orbit in 2027.

"ISRO's flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyatri through participation in private medical/psychological conferences. Gaganyatri Shubhanshu is in good health and in high spirit," ISRO said.