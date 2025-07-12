Siang hydro project to get filip in Arunachal, Mishra to chair meet

NEW DELHI: With an eye on China developing a major hydroelectricity project in the vicinity of Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has accelerated the development of its mega dam in the Siang upper valley in the state, which will be the country’s biggest, despite protests by local villagers who are at risk of eviction due to the potential submergence of their land.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is set to assess the progress of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project, India’s strategic water and power project, on July 15.

Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minster, will chair the high-level review meeting in New Delhi, senior officials said.

The meeting will be attended by the Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Secretary (Water Resources Department), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP, Secretary (Road Transport and Highways), CMD of the National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC), and Intelligence Bureau Director.

The PMO has directed Secretary (Power), to give a presentation on the progress of the project, the officials said. “The primary agenda of the meeting is to assess the progress of drilling sites and other developmental and rehabilitation projects,” an official said.