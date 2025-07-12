Siang hydro project to get filip in Arunachal, Mishra to chair meet

NEW DELHI: With an eye on China developing a major hydroelectricity project in the vicinity of Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has accelerated the development of its mega dam in the Siang upper valley in the state, which will be the country’s biggest, despite protests by local villagers who are at risk of eviction due to the potential submergence of their land.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is set to assess the progress of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project, India’s strategic water and power project, on July 15.
Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minster, will chair the high-level review meeting in New Delhi, senior officials said.
The meeting will be attended by the Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Secretary (Water Resources Department), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP, Secretary (Road Transport and Highways), CMD of the National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC), and Intelligence Bureau Director.
The PMO has directed Secretary (Power), to give a presentation on the progress of the project, the officials said. “The primary agenda of the meeting is to assess the progress of drilling sites and other developmental and rehabilitation projects,” an official said.
“The meeting will also take stock of the situation regarding the NHPC communication strategy, establishment of a model village, livelihood programme, status of alternative roads, and progress of the new township,” the official added.
The government has planned to invest over Rs 9,000 crore in constructing 12 hydropower stations that will generate more than 11,500 MW of electricity.
This development is seen as a strategic move to counter China’s plans to build a ‘super dam’ in Medog county in Tibet, on the Yarlung Tsangpo River – the Brahmaputra in India – which has the potential to generate 60,000 MW power.
However, the project has been facing protests from villagers and tribes. They burnt down a drilling vehicle, seized many, and didn’t allow an NHPC officer to conduct a pre-feasibility survey of the project.
“We want our state government to inform the ground realities in the proposed July 15 meeting,” said Ebo Mili of North East Human Rights, spearheading the protest.
Ebo wrote a letter to the Arunachal Chief Secretary, urging them to give accurate information about human rights violations around the project. “We request your good office to ensure that the accurate and comprehensive reports, reflecting the human rights violations and the strong opposition from project-affected families, are submitted to the Prime Minister during the high-level meeting on July 15. This will enable a fair and informed discussion on the Siang project and its implications for the affected communities,” stated the letter.