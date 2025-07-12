SMP Kolkata partners with Adani Ports to restore Kumartuli Ghat on the banks of Hooghly

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) for the redevelopment, restoration, and beautification of Kumartuli Ghat, a culturally significant site on the banks of the Hooghly River. The initiative is part of SMPK’s Swachhata drive and marks a major partnership to revive a heritage landmark associated with Bengal’s iconic idol-making traditions.

The project aims to carry out heritage-compliant redevelopment with a focus on environmental sustainability and cultural preservation. Speaking on the occasion, SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman said, “Kumartuli Ghat is not just a site — it is a living legacy of Bengal’s artistic soul. Through this partnership with Adani Ports, we are not only restoring a physical structure but also reviving a space deeply woven into Kolkata’s cultural fabric. This initiative is a proud moment in our Swachhata drive, where heritage meets modern civic responsibility.”