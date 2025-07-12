SMP Kolkata partners with Adani Ports to restore Kumartuli Ghat on the banks of Hooghly

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) for the redevelopment, restoration, and beautification of Kumartuli Ghat, a culturally significant site on the banks of the Hooghly River. The initiative is part of SMPK’s Swachhata drive and marks a major partnership to revive a heritage landmark associated with Bengal’s iconic idol-making traditions.
The project aims to carry out heritage-compliant redevelopment with a focus on environmental sustainability and cultural preservation. Speaking on the occasion, SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman said, “Kumartuli Ghat is not just a site — it is a living legacy of Bengal’s artistic soul. Through this partnership with Adani Ports, we are not only restoring a physical structure but also reviving a space deeply woven into Kolkata’s cultural fabric. This initiative is a proud moment in our Swachhata drive, where heritage meets modern civic responsibility.”
Tourism boost planned around East Kolkata Wetlands
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has proposed the development of a modern tourist centre around the East Kolkata Wetlands, a designated Ramsar site known for its ecological significance. West Bengal Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the initiative aims to preserve the area’s natural beauty and biodiversity while making it a major tourist attraction.
“Wetlands are the assets of Kolkata,” Hakim said, adding that the region, long neglected, will be revived with houseboats, restaurants, fishing and other eco-friendly recreational facilities. A formal proposal has already been sent to the state government.
State to host business conclave this year
The West Bengal government will organise a business and industrial conclave in the final quarter of this calendar year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently held a review meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, to take stock of current investment proposals and finalise plans for the event.
Amit Mitra, the Chief Minister’s Principal Chief Advisor, said the conclave will focus on core sectors such as steel, leather, apparel and hosiery, gems and jewellery, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. Cultural and heritage tourism will also feature prominently as the state seeks to draw investments and promote Bengal’s economic and historical strengths.