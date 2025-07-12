Stoppage of US funds likely to lead to more than 4mn AIDS deaths, says UN

NEW DELHI: Permanent discontinuation of US funds threatens to reverse gains achieved in HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention as it could lead to over four million additional AIDS-related deaths and around six million additional new HIV infections by 2029, a latest UNAIDS report says.

The report, however, highlighted the remarkable efforts of communities and governments that have been key in bringing down the numbers of new HIV infections by 40% and AIDS-related deaths by 56% since 2010 – before the sudden stoppage of the US funding six months back triggered a crisis in global AIDS response.

“This is not just a funding gap – it’s a ticking time bomb,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. “We have seen services vanish overnight. Health workers have been sent home. And people – especially children and key populations – are being pushed out of care.”

The 2025 Global AIDS Update, AIDS, Crisis and the Power to Transform report said a historic fund crunch is threatening to unravel decades of progress unless countries can make radical shifts in HIV programming and funding.

“Despite marked progress in the HIV response in 2024, the weakening aid consensus, and significant and abrupt funding shortfalls in the HIV response in 2025 have triggered widespread disruption across health systems and cuts to frontline health workers has halted HIV prevention programmes, jeopardising HIV treatment services,” the report said.

“In time of crisis, the world must choose transformation over retreat,” Byanyima said. “Together, we can still end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 – if we act with urgency, unity, and unwavering commitment.”