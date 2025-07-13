ABECA demands probe into Haldia energy’s electoral bond purchases over tariff impact concerns

KOLKATA: The issue of electoral bonds has resurfaced, this time in West Bengal. Apprehending that the purchase of electoral bonds may have a direct impact on consumer power tariffs in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, the All Bengal Electricity Consumers’ Association (ABECA), an organisation representing power consumers in West Bengal, has demanded a thorough investigation.

The SUCI (Communist)-backed organisation has called on the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC) to investigate whether the purchase of electoral bonds by Haldia Energy Limited (HEL) would impose any burden on consumer tariffs.

According to the Election Commission of India’s website, HEL a company under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group purchased 395 electoral bonds amounting to ₹377 crore in 2019. In a letter to the WBERC Chairman, ABECA stated that it had identified certain lacunae in various Annual Performance Review (APR) orders of both CESC and HEL. CESC, also part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is the sole electricity distributor for approximately 40 lakh consumers in and around Kolkata.