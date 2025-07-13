Assam man held for uploading morphed and AI-generated images, videos of influencer

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested a man for allegedly creating a fake social media account of an influencer, Archita Phukan, and uploading her morphed and Artificial Intelligence-generated images and videos to defame and harass her.

The accused, Pratim Bora, was arrested from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday evening based on a complaint. He and the victim know each other, the police said.

“We received a complaint that the photos and the videos circulating on social media are morphed and AI-generated. The complainant had shared the link of an Instagram page. We traced its credentials and found a phone number. We learnt that it is the phone number of the arrested accused and he was using it.” Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Sizal Agarwal told the media.

During the course of investigation, the victim had told the police she and the accused studied together at a college. The accused was subsequently arrested.

According to the SP, the accused had created a web page where he uploaded AI-generated pornographic content. Access was subscription-based and through this mode, he made around Rs 10 lakh.

“He did it mostly for personal reasons to cause harassment to the victim,” the SP said, adding, “As this was widely circulated and covered, her mental state is not good. She will require counselling. We are doing the needful.”