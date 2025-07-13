Bihar SIR exercise: Nepali, Bangladeshi nationals found with Indian documents

NEW DELHI: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar have found a number of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar possessing Indian documents like Aadhaar, domicile certificates and ration cards, sources said on Sunday.

According to officials in the ECI, the ground-level officials of the poll panel have so for established direct contact with nearly all voters in the state as part of the SIR exercise.

A source said, “A thorough verification will be carried out between August 1 and 30, and names found not eligible will be excluded from the final voter list set to be published on September 30.

“During house-to-house visits for SIR in Bihar, a large number of people from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar have been found by BLOs. These persons have been able to procure all documents including Aadhaar, domicile certificate, ration card etc,” he said.

At the time of the announcement for conducting the SIR in Bihar, the ECI had said that it was necessary due to a number of reasons, including inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants in the current list.