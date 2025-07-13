Bihar's 'Tanishq robbery' mastermind, LJP leader's murder accused nabbed by Uttarakhand STF

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting a notorious gangster from Bihar. The criminal was a wanted suspect in a major jewellery heist worth Rs 3.70 crore and is also accused of murdering a Lok Janshakti Party leader.

According to the STF, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rahul alias Shakib, was hiding under a fake identity in Kaliyar Sharif area of Roorkee, Haridwar. His arrest on Sunday marks the end of several months of his evasion.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar of the STF provided detailed information about the arrest. He stated, "Mohammad Rahul alias Shakib was a wanted suspect in a multi-crore jewellery robbery and is also accused of murdering a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader in Bihar."

SSP Bhullar elaborated on the Tanishq showroom robbery that took place on July 26 last year, in Purnia district, Bihar.