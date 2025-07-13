Bihar's 'Tanishq robbery' mastermind, LJP leader's murder accused nabbed by Uttarakhand STF

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting a notorious gangster from Bihar. The criminal was a wanted suspect in a major jewellery heist worth Rs 3.70 crore and is also accused of murdering a Lok Janshakti Party leader.
According to the STF, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rahul alias Shakib, was hiding under a fake identity in Kaliyar Sharif area of Roorkee, Haridwar. His arrest on Sunday marks the end of several months of his evasion.
Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar of the STF provided detailed information about the arrest. He stated, "Mohammad Rahul alias Shakib was a wanted suspect in a multi-crore jewellery robbery and is also accused of murdering a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader in Bihar."
SSP Bhullar elaborated on the Tanishq showroom robbery that took place on July 26 last year, in Purnia district, Bihar.
"Six criminals had robbed the Tanishq showroom located in Khajanchi Haat police station area at gunpoint, looting jewellery worth Rs 3.70 crore," he explained.
He further detailed the subsequent actions, saying, "Following the incident, one accused, Chunmun Jha, was killed in a police encounter, while four other accused are currently in jail. However, Mohammad Rahul alias Shakib, who was a key member of this robbery gang, had been absconding since the incident."
SSP Bhullar informed that the Uttarakhand STF received precise intelligence from Bihar Police that Rahul was hiding in Kaliyar.
Describing the operation, he said, "Based on this information, the STF team acted swiftly. They successfully arrested the wanted accused from the Kaliyar police station area using manual policing and their informer network."
This high-profile arrest is part of a "special campaign" being run by the Director General of Police of Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, to apprehend long-absconding wanted criminals and gangsters across the state. This action by the STF reinforces the commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.