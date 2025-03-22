Tanishq showroom robbery accused Chunmun Jha killed in encounter with STF in Bihar

PATNA: Chunmun Jha, a notorious criminal wanted for day-light robberies at jewellery shops in Purnea and Ara (Bhojpur), was killed in an encounter with the special task force (STF) and the district police in Bihar’s Araria district early on Saturday.

Five police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire and have been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be out of danger.

Police said that a joint team of the STF and the district police descended at Thalha village under Narpatganj police station limits following a tip off that Chunmun was hiding there.

Upon seeing the police, Chunmun opened fire, attempting to escape, however, he received bullet injuries as the the police returned fire. He was rushed to a nearby primary health centre from where he was referred to Araria Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.