Election Commission activates poll machinery for pan-India revision of electoral rolls from next month

NEW DELHI: Undeterred by the raging controversy over theSpecial Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, it is learnt that the Election Commission has sent a communication to Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all the states to activate poll machinery for a possible roll out of the exercise on a pan-India basis.

It appeared that the Commission moved to activate the poll machinery across the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s observation last week that the SIR is a “constitutional mandate” and permitted the poll panel to continue with the exercise in Bihar.

Several opposition parties and other civil society organisations had moved the top court challenging the intensive revision, saying it will deprive eligible citizens of their right to vote for want of documents specified by the poll panel for inclusion in the voters’ list.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview with TNIE on Saturday said, “I believe that if anyone has any concerns about the process, he/she should approach the Election Commission. Not with presumptions, but with examples of the outcomes of the process. Roll revision is not happening for the first time. It happened in 1991, too. Also, it’s not being done only in Bihar. I think it will be done across India. Anyway, the matter is before the Supreme Court.”